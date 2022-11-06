Contrasting Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Landos Biopharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Cryoport shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cryoport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -82.94% -70.56% Cryoport -123.41% -14.50% -7.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 0.71 -$38.42 million ($1.49) -0.21 Cryoport $222.61 million 3.92 -$275.53 million ($6.15) -2.93

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma and Cryoport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 5 1 0 2.17 Cryoport 0 0 5 0 3.00

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3,738.24%. Cryoport has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.41%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Cryoport.

Summary

Cryoport beats Landos Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its preclinical candidates in development include LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NOD-like pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA; LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LABP-111, an oral and small molecule LANCL2 pathway agonist for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

