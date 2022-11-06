Contrasting Nortech Systems (NSYS) & Its Peers

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nortech Systems to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -182.14% -18.52% -4.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 80 251 454 4 2.48

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Nortech Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.26 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Nortech Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.