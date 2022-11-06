Contrasting UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) & Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UC Asset and Rand Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Rand Capital $4.08 million 9.89 $15.80 million $0.38 41.16

This table compares UC Asset and Rand Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rand Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UC Asset.

Volatility & Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 68.1% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Rand Capital 20.29% 3.74% 3.34%

Summary

Rand Capital beats UC Asset on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

