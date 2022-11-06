ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $256.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.35) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 225 ($2.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CNVVY stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.