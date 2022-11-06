Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CMT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
