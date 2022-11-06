Cowen Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $416.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.97. McKesson has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

