Cowen Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $83.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 121.35% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

