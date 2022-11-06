Cowen Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.
Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
