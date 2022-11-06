Cowen Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

