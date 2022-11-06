Cowen Lowers Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Price Target to $102.00

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SONY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

About Sony Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.