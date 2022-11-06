Craig Hallum Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $102.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.