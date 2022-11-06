Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

