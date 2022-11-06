Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,698 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $308.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

