Credit Agricole S A Buys 538 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.