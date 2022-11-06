Credit Agricole S A Has $1.12 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 503,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 699,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

