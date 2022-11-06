Credit Agricole S A Has $530,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Up 9.9 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.