Credit Agricole S A Has $726,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.