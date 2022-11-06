Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

LNG stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

