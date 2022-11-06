Credit Suisse Group Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $19.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.99% from the stock’s current price.

DH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

