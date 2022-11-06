Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $68.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

