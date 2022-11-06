Credit Suisse Group Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETR. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

