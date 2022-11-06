Credit Suisse Group Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 185,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 119.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.