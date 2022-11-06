Credit Suisse Group Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $15.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CRSR stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

