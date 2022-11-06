Credit Suisse Group Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $591.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $571.00 to $591.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $745.19.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $611.09 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $585.75 and its 200 day moving average is $643.76.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

