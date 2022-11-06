Credit Suisse Group Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $29.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 273.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,562,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

