Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $116.03 million and $13.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017882 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000182 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.