CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

