CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.