Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Crocs Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.