Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 168,223 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

