Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.05. 2,136,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,959. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

