Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.05. 2,136,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,959. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $167.18.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 17.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.