Cryder Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

