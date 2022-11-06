Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Cryoport Stock Down 32.0 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cryoport by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 516,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 334,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

