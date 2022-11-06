CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.
CubeSmart Stock Up 0.0 %
CubeSmart stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.