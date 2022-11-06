CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

