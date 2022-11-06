Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,664 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

