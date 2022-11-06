Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 658.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.1 %

ENB stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enbridge

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

