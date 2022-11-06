Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

