Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

