Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

