Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,753 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

