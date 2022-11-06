Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Booking by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,802.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,941.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

