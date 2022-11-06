Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in KLA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLAC stock opened at $328.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

