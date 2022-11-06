CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.85 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $246.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0108938 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $301.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

