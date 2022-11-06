CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,740. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

