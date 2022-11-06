Danaher (NYSE:DHR) versus Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Financial Comparison

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaher and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $29.45 billion 6.10 $6.43 billion $9.05 27.29 Senseonics $13.68 million 40.15 -$302.47 million $0.21 5.62

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 2 10 0 2.83 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danaher and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Danaher currently has a consensus price target of $312.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Danaher’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than Senseonics.

Risk & Volatility

Danaher has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 21.65% 18.33% 9.75% Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Danaher shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Danaher shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaher beats Senseonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy. This segment also offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; and filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and life sciences companies, as well as universities, medical schools and research institutions, and various industrial manufacturers. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology, molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. This segment offers clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

