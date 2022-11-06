DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $164.05 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

