DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares $0.96 Dividend

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9631 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

DBS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $98.52 on Friday. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

