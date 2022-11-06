DeepOnion Trading Up 8.4% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.73 million and $607.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00130426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00236411 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00070907 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024409 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,749,827 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.