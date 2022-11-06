Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$221.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.83 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 3,264,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.