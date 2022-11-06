DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. DEI has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $3,430.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00325105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.